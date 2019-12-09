Indonesian actor thanks Shah Rukh Khan in speech after award win, SRK says ‘I am so glad for your success’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 17:46 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan got a sweet surprise when a video of an Indonesian actor was brought to his attention on Twitter. The video shows Muhammad Khan thanking ‘King Khan’ in his speech after he won the Best Actor award at Citra 2019.

“I would like to share the award with my hero [Bollywood actor] Shahrukh Khan,” he said in the video and even sang Shah Rukh’s song Mere Mehboob from his film Duplicate. Shah Rukh reacted to the video saying, “I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice.”

I am so glad for your success. Will meet you soon. Have a good life and keep feeling as an actor....& Thks everyone for bringing this to my notice. https://t.co/hJMZetKn4j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2019

Muhammad Khan won the award for playing the lead in Kucumbu Tubuh Indahku (Memories of My Body). The film bagged seven other awards as well. Khan plays Javanese dancer and choreographer Rianto in the film. According to a report in Jakarta Post, the film was involved in a controversy due its ‘homoerotic nature’, which led it being banned in several regions of the country. Kucumbu Tubuh Indahku is also Indonesia’s official selection for the 2020 Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Film category.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has not had a release in over a year. His last film was Zero, which released in December 2018 and failed to perform at the box office. The actor addressed his self-imposed sabbatical in a recent interview with BBC journalist and Talking Movies host Tom Brook, and said that he is taking his time to decide his next project and it will be quite a “comedown” if that film doesn’t turn out well. “I am getting better skin, I don’t know if I will get a better film or not,” he quipped.

“There are days when I am discussing films and I am really thinking this is the film. Then I feel this is how I felt for the last two ones that this is the film. I don’t know if I will be able to do a better film. That nobody can guarantee. It will be quite a comedown after one year and I don’t work, I have taken this time to contemplate about cinema and still, I turn out (and) make a duck that will be quite a comedown,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more