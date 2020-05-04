e-paper
This is a period of decision-making paralysis: Avinash Tiwary

The Ghost Stories actor talks about his career decisions and more. Read on

bollywood Updated: May 04, 2020 23:37 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Avinash Tiwary reflects on what he thought 2020 would do for his career; photo: Instagram/AvinashTiwari15
“I miss working. But this quarantine life isn’t new to me. I’ve been at home waiting for a long time for work to start flowing in. I really want to get back to the film sets because only when you work do you get better at it,” says Avinash Tiwary. He adds that he had been shooting for the screen adaptation of Dongri To Dubai when the announcement to postpone all shoots was made. With big ticket projects lined up, he was looking forward to an eventful 2020.

Talking about his project, the shoot of which got stalled, he says, “We had decided to stop shooting of Dongri on March 16 because we were a big set and we wanted everyone to be safe. Ours isn’t a profession where you can wear a mask and continue working. I had been growing a moustache for my character since November. I wanted to finish the shoot at one ago without breaks. With the kind of projects that I have, it’s like an opportunity to excel and get where I want to.”

The Ghost Stories actor has never looked at productivity as pressure. He believes that people have different ways of dealing with the restlessness that has stemmed due to the lockdown. He shares, “Some people push themselves to be productive. That’s their way of filling the vacuum. Then there are people like me who are unaware of what needs to be done. Taking time to figure out what to do, for me, is more important than working out.”

Tiwary describes his life during the quarantine as a period of “decision-making paralysis”. “There are some days that are stressful and the other days see a stronger me. I’m not being able to focus because there’s an element of uncertainty. Time is infinite right now and that’s proving to be a deterrent. However, I completed a song that I had been writing for a long time. I also learnt a few magic tricks. I’ve been reading a few scripts. But they were quite uninteresting (laughs),” he signs off.

