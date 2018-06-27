This is how Salman Khan shot for adrenaline pumping action scenes in Race 3. Watch video

The makers of Salman Khan’s latest film, Race 3 have released a behind-the-scene video of the film. The making video explains how the team of Race 3 meticulously planned the adrenaline pumping action scenes.

Hollywood action director Tom Struthers and Bollywood action director Anal Arasu collaborated to give the film a particular feel. The video features Salman Khan speaking about the planning. He said, “We got hand-to-hand action, we got man-to-man action, we got woman-to-woman action, we got bike action, we got car action, chopper action, emotional action. We got everything covered.”

Race 3 was shot in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Ladakh. A high-octane motorcycle chase sequence was shot near Bangkok. Salman says in the video that it was scary to shoot amid artificial blasts. He said, “We had to be at least a kilometre away so that they don’t fly next to us. There were huge blasts.”

The film, directed by Remo D’Souza, is one of the most expensive films in the history of Bollywood. Said to be made at a budget of nearly Rs 140 crore, Race 3 spent a huge chunk of its production cost in getting the action look sleek.

Race 3, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, in important roles, is running successfully in the cinema halls.

Here’s the making video:

Follow @htshowbiz for more