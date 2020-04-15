This is the time to be with your kids: Sameera Reddy

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:39 IST

The ongoing lockdown to contain covid-19 pandemic has altered everybody’s lifestyle. People are practising social-distancing and this restricted movement has become a reason of anxiety among all especially with the kids.

Sameera Reddy, mother of two says taking a holistic approach towards is the need of the hour, “Being locked inside the house plays on a psyche of any child and I believe the most important thing is the mental health of any kid. I noticed a change in Hans’s behaviour. When I asked him, he said he was scared because the germ would not allow him to go out of the house again. I broke down after hearing it. But I decided that I would allow him to express his anxiety. I realised just keeping him busy by engaging in some activity is not going to be enough. Apart from setting up a routine, I am also trying to take an emotional approach where I sit down, and talk to him,” she says.

The actor adds that this is a time where parents needs to take extra care of their children. She adds, “I am aware that everyone is frustrated today but that frustration shouldn’t come out on your child. It is a situation which none of us have ever witnessed before and any kid is going to be moody, impatient and cannot handle themselves. It’s time to make them feel safe, just be honest. Give things to do but a routine is just not going to do it.This is a time for being there with your kid.”

Sameera says that they are taking extra precautions in their daily routine. “My daughter (Nyra) is nine months and my mother-in-law is a senior citizen so we need to cautious. My husband (Akshay Varde) goes out once a week and gets all the essentials. I have made sure we don’t waste food. Apart from studies and playtime, I involve my son in house cleaning and other chores. It’s just my way of explaining him that this is house and like anyone else, he needs to contribute in his own way,” she concludes.