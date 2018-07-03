This is why Kriti Kharbanda is training in pole dancing

Kriti Kharbanda’s career is poised for bigger things. The actor had four releases last year in different languages. She already has Veerey Ki Wedding released this year, and she will soon be seen in Housefull 4.

She will be a new entrant to the franchise directed by Sajid Khan, who is returning to direction after a while. He directed the first two parts of the franchise, but left it to Sajid-Farhad for the third installment.

She is training hard in pole dancing for her role. Apparently, her character needs a lot of flexibility and Kriti is trying to achieve it through pole dancing.

She talked about her preparations with ANI. She said, “Pole dancing is a great way to enhance your fitness level and also your dancing abilities. It is something I haven’t done before but I’m really enjoying the process.”

Apart from that, Kriti will also follow a strict diet.

She will also be seen with the Deols in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The film will mark the return of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the third time in the series.

The movie will hit the big screens on August 31.

(With inputs from ANI)