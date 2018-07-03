This Katrina Kaif photo will give you serious fitness and dance goals

Katrina Kaif is easily one of the fittest actors in Bollywood today and also one of the best dancers around. Her songs usually have spectacular dance moves and imagine what happens when she combines both of these? The outcome is naturally worth taking a look at.

The actor shared black and white photo of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen striking a dance pose—her left hand is raised and is away from her body while her right hand is aligned with her body. Her hair is loose and in stylish disorder as if it blown by the wind. Her face is half covered by her hair and her eyes look half closed as she looks at the floor.

Her fit abs demand attention and her short white skirt and sleeveless blouse add the only colour the picture boasts of. There’s a burst of artificial smoke behind her and the picture is sure to cast a spell on the viewer.

Last Thursday, she had shared a similar picture and called it Malang.

The actor, currently in the US as part of Salman Khan’s Dabangg Reloaded 2018, has been posting pictures from there. The pictures, which feature other female actors like Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez, are particularly interesting.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai, in which she played a Pakistani agent, and was praised for her stunts.

She will soon be seen in two mega budget films with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. She is working with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma, in Zero. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai will hit the screens on December 20, this year.

The other film she is working on is director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will also feature Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It will release on November 18, 2018 ahead of Zero.

