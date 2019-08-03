Tiger Shroff plans to swim back home. Is he stuck in the Mumbai rains too?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:51 IST

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Saturday, and looks like Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff also got stuck on his way back home this afternoon. The Baaghi 2 actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram, and captioned it: “I think Ill just swim home today.”

Intense rain started in Mumbai on Friday night and continued throughout Saturday. This led to excessive waterlogging in several parts of the city, which resulted in traffic congestion and harassment for the public. Several flights also got cancelled.

While Tiger seems stuck in the rain, another actor Isha Koppikar is enjoying the weather. She tweeted a picture of herself and wrote: “Thank you for the rains!! I love when the sound intensifies because I know we are getting more rain. Every drop of rain seems like a gift... because it is.”

Tiger was last seen in Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2. He is currently gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller War, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film is slated to release on October this year.

