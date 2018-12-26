Tiger to host a mixed martial fight night, says it’s a small effort to spread awareness around the art form

Tiger Shroff’s fitness obsession is not unknown. Taking it to the next level, the actor, who has recently opened his Mixed Martial Art training centre in Mumbai, is all set to organise a fight night that will take place in Mumbai in February 2019.

A source close to the actor reveals that it is expected to be one-of-its-kind event. “Fourteen of India’s top fighters will face-off in seven thrilling MMA fight bouts, followed by a formal sit-down dinner. The guest list includes major movie stars, producers and directors and sport personalities,” informs the source.

Excited to be bringing an event of this stature to India, Tiger shares that the idea behind this fight night is to “encourage thousands of Indian martial artists and motivate the youth” to look-up to the MMA stream. He elaborates, “This is our small effort to take this art to the people who are interested in the form and willing to learn. This kind of celebrated fight nights are popular in foreign countries and now Indian youth will witness the same. Martial arts boost good health and fit physique, and adds discipline to one’s life. I am thankful to Krishna for her immense support. Our aim through the fight night is to spread awareness in the country and globally. Also,to state that Indians do have strong Mixed Martial Arts athletes.”

The Heropanti (2014) actor says he is hopeful that “the initiative will inspire more and more kids to pursue MMA” in the future, as practising this art form also helps in developing one’s mental strength and obtaining a positive mindset.

