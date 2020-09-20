Tisca Chopra: Destruction of Kangana’s house is terrible, so is Rhea’s manhandling, but why choose sides?

bollywood

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 14:33 IST

The chatter around Bollywood gets louder and louder with each passing day and people on both sides of the debate have made it almost sound like a cacophony of sorts. But what about maintaining a sane middle ground, asks actor Tisca Chopra, who feels that this is a situation of extreme polarisation.

“The whole government vs government, the channel vs channel, the actress vs actress situation has been created and the common sense point of view has no place in it. Amid the whole discussion understanding and sensibility has been lost in all of this,” shares the actor.

The 46-year-old says she is appalled to see how divisive things have become and points out that now if you are not on one side then it is assumed that you are on the other side.

I didn’t like @KanganaTeam’s house broken or #jayabachchan being trolled or @UrmilaMatondkar being called names or #rhea being manhandled, none of this is right, while 2 families go through the pain of loosing a son & daughter #Sushant #Disha This is a #CultureOfVultures https://t.co/fJ2QPtLEhJ — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 19, 2020

“And I’m neither here nor there. I’m thinking of Kangana’s (Ranaut) destruction of her house is a terrible thing but Rhea’s (Chakraborty) manhandling is also a terrible thing. Both had given me pain and neither of them is good. But this discussion does not seem to have place in the present climate and that moderate thinking has no place, no scope which is sadness of our times. Hum dono mein se koi bhi nahi hai, dono mein kaafi galtiyan hai and acchhe point bhi hai, why do we have to choose sides?” she further asks.

Chopra laments how there is no chance of having a sane discussion anymore. “Free speech and tolerance is getting off track in these extreme points of view. I think we have to be a lot more kinder and broader in our thinking.

The actor further says that she hates what is happening around and also astounded to see how people are reacting. “Aise kyu bewakoof ban rahe hai ki koi kucch bhi bol raha hai, jisko jo mann kar raha hai who bol raha. If there is a conspiracy surrounding Sushant (Singh Rajput) and Disha Salian’s death, it should come out. I am just as keen as the next person mainly because the family will not get closure and won’t be able to move on. That is paramount. And it is important that as few bad eggs cannot ruin the whole pond. If there are consumers and dealers (of drugs), filter them out but you can’t say that everyone is like that,” she concludes.