Tribhanga first look: Kajol, Mithila Palkar dance to their own beats in Renuka Shahane directorial, watch video

Tribhanga first look: Kajol, Mithila Palkar dance to their own beats in Renuka Shahane directorial, watch video

Check out the first look of the three leading ladies of Tribhanga -Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. The film, which will come out on Netflix, has been directed by Renuka Shahane.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kajol and Mithila Palkar in the first look of Tribhanga.
Kajol and Mithila Palkar in the first look of Tribhanga.
         

Bollywood actor Kajol shared the first look from her upcoming Netflix original, Tribhanga Tedhi Medhi Crazy on Twitter and it shows her sitting and staring at Mithila Palkar. While Kajol is dressed in western clothes, Mithila is dressed more traditionally and busy with her phone. The film also features Tanvi Azmi in a pivotal role. Renuka Shahane has directed the film.

Sharing the first look, Kajol wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “A story about three women who dance to their own beat, #Tribhanga shows you the perfection in imperfection. @mipalkar @tanviazmi @renukash and I can’t wait to show you our world!Woman dancingWoman dancingWoman dancing @ajaydevgn @ADFFilms.”

 

Siidharth P Malhotra, who has produced Tribhanga, also shared the first look of Tanvi for the film.  

While the release date is yet to be announced, Tribhanga first look launch comes with Netflix announcement of 17 new Indian originals. These include Rajkummar Rao-Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor’s AK vs AK, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona SenSharma’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Bobby Deol’s Class Of 83, among a few others.

Also read: Netflix releases roster of 17 films arriving soon: Raat Akeli Hai, Ludo, A Suitable Boy, Class of 83, The Kargil Girl and more

About the importance of online streaming platforms in times of Covid-19 - the lockdown and social distancing safety measures, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India told PTI, “It has been an unprecedented time. People have looked for emotional comfort and we are happy that as a service, we were able to provide that. But we are also mindful that this is a temporary phase that has increased the viewing numbers. The one good thing that has happened is that many more people will cultivate a taste for premium storytelling, for discovering new kind of storytelling from India and around the world.”

