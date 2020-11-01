Tusshar Kapoor on Laxmii’s title change: Hope this lays to rest anything that has upset or confused anybody with regards to title

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 14:45 IST

Akshay Kumar- starrer Laxmii, earlier title Laxmmi Bomb, has been creating buzz ever since the first look and trailer dropped. However, the title was mired in controversies, and keeping that in mind, the makers decided to change it to Laxmii. Actor Tusshar, who is co-producing the film, says they are “very happy” with this one.

“It has been done keeping in mind the feelings of everyone who had or didn’t have any issue with the earlier title, for peace and positivity that should be around any film, especially our special one,” he says.

Adding that it goes with the character played by Kumar in the film, he says, “I hope this lays to rest anything that has upset or confused anybody with regards to the title of this film.”

Laxmii is releasing directly on an OTT platform, which was announced way back before theatres reopened amid the Covid 19 pandemic. As a producer, is Tusshar satisfied with a film like this releasing not on the big screen?

He says it’s a big compliment if people see the film as worthy of the big screen, “It goes to show that people are appreciating the way it’s mounted, Akshay sir’s look in the film, his representation and energy. It’s a big commercial entertainer, that’s why people are saying they want to watch it on the big screen. Of course given the situation in the lockdown, globally these are stressful times. So in this extraordinary situation, we had to move, and deciding to release it on OTT was more like a blessing.”