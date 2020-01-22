Twinkle Khanna says son Aarav has saved her number as ‘police’, fans ask if this is her photo. See here

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:32 IST

Twinkle Khanna has revealed her teenaged son Aarav has saved her contact number on his phone as ‘police. The actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram as her reaction to the development.

The picture shows her flexing her muscles while posing in front of a police vehicle. It seems to have been clicked during one of their overseas holidays. She captioned it, “Considering my son has saved my number as ‘Police’ on his phone I suppose this is rather apt :).”

Twinkle Khanna makes a revelation about her son Aarav.

Her fans also reacted in the same vein. A fan commented to the post, “And then this will be the contact photo.” Another advised her, “Tell him to save it as supreme court and dad’s no as high court.” One more fan commented, “I hope he has saved as “moral police” and not “crime branch SI””. A fan drew attention to the point that Aarav also has a wicked sense of humour just like his mother, who goes by the author name Mrs Funnybones.

One of the mothers shared her own experience, “My child has saved my number as Birthgiver I’m wondering how do i pose... maybe me on labor chair.” Another shared, “My child has saved my number as “misery “ wonder what my pose should be.”

Akshay Kumar’s wedding anniversary wish for Twinkle Khanna.

Both Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar are known for their fun banter on social media. Akshay recently wished Twinkle on their 19th wedding anniversary by sharing a picture of him dressed as Pakshi Rajan from his film 2.0 and preying on Twinkle. He had captioned it, “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. ‪All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar is highest paid actor in Bollywood, to charge Rs 120 cr for next film: report

Twinkle Khanna flaunts her onion earrings.

She had earlier shared a glimpse of onion earrings gifted to her by Akshay. She called them “priceless gifts” as she wore them for the camera. He had found those earrings on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, where he was promoting his film Good Newwz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more