Umang 2019: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor join Shah Rukh Khan on stage. Check out their cute chemistry

As entire Bollywood came together to celebrate the courage and hard work of Mumbai Police at their annual event, Umang, so did actors and real-life couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The two were spotted dancing with Shah Rukh Khan on stage and posing with policemen for selfies later.

Pictures shared online from the event show Shah Rukk, Alia and Ranbir pull off a few ‘thumkas’ on stage. The two are then seen talking to each other on stage, sharing laughs and smiles.

Alia was seen in a green anarkali suit with big chandelier earrings. Ranbir was seen in a navy blue suit and tie. Both of them looked stunning together and their fans agreed. “I adore both of them,” wrote a fan. “Such beautifull couple...,” wrote another.

Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Shah Rukh, actors Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar also performed at the event. Amitabh Bachchan delivered a speech in honour of the police at the event.

Also read: Inside pics from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ wedding reception in US

Alia and Ranbir are currently working on their first movie together, Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir confirmed his relationship with Alia in May 2018. He spoke about her in an interview with GQ magazine. “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” he had said.

Alia too, more or less, confirmed their relationship with her latest appearance on Koffee With Karan. In a recent interview with HT, Alia said, “It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 18:25 IST