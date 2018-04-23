Unlike us, Ranveer Singh enjoys going to the gym and here’s the proof

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is a fitness freak, and keeps changing his physique as per the demand of his films. If he beefed up for his role in Padmaavat, he lost a lot of weight for Gully Boy.

A new video has surfaced online now in which he is posing for the shutterbugs before his gym session in Bandra. Going by the looks of it, he seems happy with cameras following him around. He also points towards his bicep in the video.

He has finished shooting for Gully Boy now, and he even thanked Zoya AKhtar for the experiences during the film’s making. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Bae & I made for each other I love you @zoieakhtar thank you for this unique and unforgettable experience #gullyboy.”

Earlier, Zoya had taken to social media to announce the wrap of the film’s schedule. She even thanked the ‘best crew’ of her film.

Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have earlier worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do.

However, Gully Boy isn’t the only film Ranveer Singh is working on. He will soon start working on Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa in which he will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan. The other film he is looking forward to is Kabir Khan’s film based on India’s unexpected win at the Cricket World Cup of 1983. He is playing the team’s captain, Kapil Dev, in the film.