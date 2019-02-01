Uri box office day 21: Vicky Kaushal’s film beats Simmba, Sanju’s third week collections
Actor Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has collected Rs 171 crore in three weeks. It is the biggest solo hit of Vicky’s career.bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2019 16:32 IST
Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has not just turned out to be his biggest solo blockbuster but has also broken box office records of his earlier film, Sanju. The third week collections of the film are higher than Sanju and even Padmaavat in their third weeks. It earned Rs 37 crore in its third week which takes its total to Rs 171 crore. For the record, Sanju had earned Rs 31 crore in its third week.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the third week collections of the film an eye opener. He tweeted, “This is an EYE OPENER... #UriTheSurgicalStrike collects 35 cr+ in *Week 3*, which is more than *Week 3* biz of #Sanju [31.62 cr], #Padmaavat [31.75 cr] and #Simmba [20.06 cr], the #Top3 grossers of 2018. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”
This is an EYE OPENER... #UriTheSurgicalStrike collects ₹ 35 cr+ in *Week 3*, which is more than *Week 3* biz of #Sanju [₹ 31.62 cr], #Padmaavat [₹ 31.75 cr] and #Simmba [₹ 20.06 cr], the #Top3 grossers of 2018. #Uri #HowsTheJosh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019
Updating the weekly domestic collections of the film, Taran tweeted, #UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 71.26 cr Week 2: Rs 62.77 cr Week 3: Rs 37.04 cr Total: Rs 171.07 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. Will cross Rs 175 cr in Weekend 4.”
#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr
Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr
Week 3: ₹ 37.04 cr
Total: ₹ 171.07 cr
India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.
Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 4.
He also shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. “#UriTheSurgicalStrike juggernaut continues... Will cross Rs 175 cr in Weekend 4... Journey towards Rs 200 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.86 cr, Sun 9.28 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.39 cr, Wed 3.37 cr, Thu 3.31 cr. Total: Rs 171.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” he tweeted. The film has crossed $ 5 million in overseas market.
#UriTheSurgicalStrike juggernaut continues... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 4... Journey towards ₹ 200 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.86 cr, Sun 9.28 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.39 cr, Wed 3.37 cr, Thu 3.31 cr. Total: ₹ 171.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019
#UriTheSurgicalStrike crosses $ 5 mn #Overseas in 3 weeks... Till 31 Jan 2019: $ 5,019,274 [₹ 35.78 cr]. Breakup:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019
USA+Canada: $ 2.810 mn
UAE+GCC: $ 1.128 mn
Australia: $ 540k
UK: $ 207k
Singapore: $ 175k
NZ: $ 91k
South+East Africa: $ 38k
Fiji: $ 12k
Poland: $ 10k
Germany: $ 8k
The film was the first big release of the year and began the year on a patriotic note. Based on the historical 2016 surgical strikes carried out by India, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Feb 01, 2019 15:18 IST