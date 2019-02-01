Uri box office day 21: Vicky Kaushal’s film beats Simmba, Sanju’s third week collections

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike has not just turned out to be his biggest solo blockbuster but has also broken box office records of his earlier film, Sanju. The third week collections of the film are higher than Sanju and even Padmaavat in their third weeks. It earned Rs 37 crore in its third week which takes its total to Rs 171 crore. For the record, Sanju had earned Rs 31 crore in its third week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the third week collections of the film an eye opener. He tweeted, “This is an EYE OPENER... #UriTheSurgicalStrike collects 35 cr+ in *Week 3*, which is more than *Week 3* biz of #Sanju [31.62 cr], #Padmaavat [31.75 cr] and #Simmba [20.06 cr], the #Top3 grossers of 2018. #Uri #HowsTheJosh.”

Updating the weekly domestic collections of the film, Taran tweeted, #UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 71.26 cr Week 2: Rs 62.77 cr Week 3: Rs 37.04 cr Total: Rs 171.07 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. Will cross Rs 175 cr in Weekend 4.”

He also shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter. “#UriTheSurgicalStrike juggernaut continues... Will cross Rs 175 cr in Weekend 4... Journey towards Rs 200 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.86 cr, Sun 9.28 cr, Mon 3.43 cr, Tue 3.39 cr, Wed 3.37 cr, Thu 3.31 cr. Total: Rs 171.07 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” he tweeted. The film has crossed $ 5 million in overseas market.

The film was the first big release of the year and began the year on a patriotic note. Based on the historical 2016 surgical strikes carried out by India, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 15:18 IST