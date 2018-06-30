Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma shoot on Mumbai streets for Sui Dhaaga. See pics

News pictures from the shoot of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga have emerged online. The two were spotted on the streets of Mumbai (close to the airport), shooing for the film. In Sui Dhaaga, Varun will be seen playing a tailor while Anushka has been cast in the role of a person who does embroidery work.

The pictures show Anushka in a pink and white sari, while Varun is wearing a check shirt and a pair of dark blue trousers. Anushka is also holding a big bag in her hand. The characters in Sui Dhaaga, which Varun and Anushka will essay, are called Mauji and Mamta respectively.

Few days back another video clip of the duo was shared online that showed them having corn while they were in their Sui Dhaaga costumes. Both looked rather cute (even excited) as they bite into the bhutta (corn).

The production house, Yashraj Films, has in the past shared pictures of the lead pair during the preparation of their respective roles. In December, the production house shared a picture of Varun practicing on a sewing machine. It was part of the workshop for the film. Similarly, in January this year, Anushka shared a picture of herself, busy doing embroidery.

सुई-धागे की शुरू तैयारी| @Varun_dvn begins workshops to master the art of #SuiDhaaga one stitch at a time! @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/jXju6Qtpg2 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 12, 2017

Sui Dhaaga is said to be the story of a self-reliant tailor, played by Varun, and an embroiderer named Mamta, played by Anushka. It was rumoured to be based in part on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign, which championed local industries.

Mauji takes Mamta for a cycle ride! @AnushkaSharma rode pillion as @Varun_dvn cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi. #SuiDhaaga | @SuiDhaagaFilm pic.twitter.com/4vT0lfSsJl — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 6, 2018

In an earlier interview with IANS, Varun spoke at length about his character Mauji. He had said, “I read a lot of biographies... I’ve read one on Dev Anand. I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is very inspired by Suppandi.”

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Kataria of Dum Laga Ke Haisha fame, is scheduled to release on September 28.

