Varun Dhawan calls out false reports: ‘Write make-believe stories about me, don’t make up things about my dad’

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:23 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has once again refuted false reports about him. This time, the actor seemed more annoyed than before as the report also mentioned his filmmaker father, David Dhawan.

Varun ‘quote-tweeted’ a report about him doing the remake of Namak Halaal. It also mentioned that David will be directing the movie. However, Varun denied the rumours. “Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don’t make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story will see u christmas to make u laugh,” he wrote. Namak Halaal is a 1982 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and late actors Smita Patil, Shashi Kapoor and Paveen Babi.

Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don’t make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story will see u christmas 🎄 to make u laugh. https://t.co/8u1FBd2DMr — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 21, 2020

Varun will be seen in Coolie No.1 on Christmas. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. It is directed by David and also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Recently Varun also had to refute a news report of his rift with David. The report said that the two were in disagreement over how to release Coolie No 1. “Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir,” he wrote and added a ‘folded hands’ emoji.

Varun recently completed eight years in the film industry. He expressed gratitude to his fans for believing in him with a note. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter on Monday to share the thank you note along with a series of pictures clicked during the promotions of his films.

Varun made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He played the role of Rohan Nanda, the teenage son of a rich businessman, who competes with his classmates to win an annual school championship.

