Varun Dhawan donates money for 5 lakh daily wage workers on birthday, Ashoke Pandit thanks him for contribution

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:06 IST

Varun Dhawan has donated money for five lakh daily wage workers of the film and television industry belonging to 32 different work profiles at a time when they are jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor made the contribution on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, on Friday.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit thanked the actor for his gesture on his birthday yesterday.

@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ix03reYQgd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2020

In the video, Pandit says: "Federation of Western India Cine Employees would like to thank actor Varun Dhawan for donating towards the daily wage workers of the film and television industry. It's his birthday today and on behalf of five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry belonging to 32 crafts, I wish him a very happy birthday. God bless you Varun for coming forward and standing by the daily wage workers who really form a very important place in our industry."

The actor has also provided free meals for doctors and healthcare staff who are leading the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

