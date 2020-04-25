e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan donates money for 5 lakh daily wage workers on birthday, Ashoke Pandit thanks him for contribution

Varun Dhawan donates money for 5 lakh daily wage workers on birthday, Ashoke Pandit thanks him for contribution

Varun Dhawan has donated money for five lakh daily wage workers of the film and television industry.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Actor Varun Dhawan seen at a recording studio in Juhu, Mumbai on March 16, 2020.
Actor Varun Dhawan seen at a recording studio in Juhu, Mumbai on March 16, 2020. (IANS)
         

Varun Dhawan has donated money for five lakh daily wage workers of the film and television industry belonging to 32 different work profiles at a time when they are jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor made the contribution on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, on Friday.

Sharing a video message on Twitter, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) chief advisor Ashoke Pandit thanked the actor for his gesture on his birthday yesterday.

 

In the video, Pandit says: "Federation of Western India Cine Employees would like to thank actor Varun Dhawan for donating towards the daily wage workers of the film and television industry. It's his birthday today and on behalf of five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry belonging to 32 crafts, I wish him a very happy birthday. God bless you Varun for coming forward and standing by the daily wage workers who really form a very important place in our industry."

Also read: Varun Dhawan celebrates 33rd birthday at home amid lockdown, Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar shower him with love. See pics

The actor has also provided free meals for doctors and healthcare staff who are leading the nation's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 95 now
Live: Total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 95 now
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news