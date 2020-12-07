Varun Dhawan fires back at troll for saying he is faking Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘What an amazing sense of humour you have’

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan is fed up of trolls who needlessly try to act smart with him. On Monday, he confirmed his Covid-19 diagnosis with social media posts but some trolls thought it a golden opportunity to share rude comments.

One Instagram user wrote, “Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai (Brother, do you actually have it or are pretending that your normal cough is Covid-19).” An irate Varun replied, “Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer throught your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.”

Varun later deleted the post and shared another picture of himself with the same caption. “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted #covid_19 All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time thank u,” he wrote. The post got him wishes of good health from his colleagues.

Nushrat Bharucha wrote, “Vdddd!!! Plz plz plzzz take care! And get back strong n healthy soon!!” Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Take care bhai! Jaldi theek ho jayo, tumhari Bhabhi khadi hai ...waiting.” Abhishek Bachchan, who had also contacted the coronavirus in July wrote, “Take care. Get well soon. God speed.”

Even Abhishek had to battle a few trolls when he and his father Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed. “Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge? (who will feed you now),” a troll had asked him. Abhishek had responded that both his father and him were at hospital. “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein (right now both of us are eating lying on our backs at the hospital),” he had replied.

Varun was shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo when he was found positive for the virus. His co-star Neetu Singh has also reportedly tested positive.

