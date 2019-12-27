Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi thank photographers who lent them scooters to escape a crowd: ‘Our heroes!’

bollywood

Actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi landed in the middle of a thick and rowdy crowd when they visited the Mt. Mary Church in Mumbai on Wednesday, Christmas Eve. Seeing no easy way to get to their cars, Varun and Nora decided to take help from two photographers who lent them their scooters to escape the crowd.

The actors then made a video, thanking the photographers for their help. “These two guys, these two,” Varun said in the video and asked the photographers their names. “They really helped us today getting out from a major crowd and they helped us to take Nora also. Yeh hai Mumbai! Yeh hai aamchi Mumbai (This is my Mumbai),” he added. Nora called the photographers her ‘heroes’ and thanked them for their help.

Varun and Nora will be seen together in their upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor. They released a new song of their film on Thursday, titled Garmi. The two actors are seen setting the dance floor on fire with their sizzling dances moves in the video of the song. The song has been sung by singer Neha Kakkar and composer Badshah himself.

Directed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D has been creating a lot of buzz in the industry owing to the success of D’Souza’s previous dance-dramas ABCD and ABCD 2. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 24 next year and has Prabhudeva in a pivotal role as well.

Recently, Varun was caught in an accident on the sets of his other film, Coolie No.1. Thankfully, the actor escaped unhurt. While shooting for a scene, Varun got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff when the doors of the car got jammed. Varun kept his calm and escaped unhurt. The unit was filming a scene in the outskirts of Pune, which required the actor to deliver some close-up shots inside a car as it hung off the cliff.

According to an onlooker present during the shoot, when Varun was filming his shot, he realised that the car door had got jammed and wouldn’t open. “Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were taken by the director and the producers of the film, things didn’t go well as planned. This was just a one-off freak incident,” the onlooker said.

“What followed was a few minutes of dread for everyone present on the set. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun being the cool master, kept his calm and was finally pulled out with the assistance of a stunt coordinator,” the onlooker added.

The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and is slated to release on May 1, next year.

