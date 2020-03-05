Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele shelved due to date issues, angry fans ask ‘Do you think we are idiots?’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 13:44 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan’s film Mr Lele’s shoot has been pushed indefinitely. Director Shashank Khaitan took to Twitter to share the news with fans.

“Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. Its a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place,” Shashank wrote in his note. “I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life,” he added.

Varun retweeted his note and wrote, “No one asks you when you left for the journey but only about when you arrive. Soon.” Varun’s fans, however, were heartbroken at the announcement. “Arey bhai pagal ho gaye ho kya. Aise varun ke fans ke saath hi kyu karte ho. Pehle Ranbhoomi shelved ho gayi. Ab bol rahe ho ki that you will collaborate with varun. Either on Mr. Lele Or something else Matlab yeh bhi shelved. Varun ke fans ko pagal samjha hai kya (Have you gone mad? Why do you do this with Varun’s fans? First Ranbhoomi was shelved. Now you are telling us you’ll work Varun either on Mr Lele or something else. Which means this project is also shelved. Do you think we are idiots?),” wrote one.”That poster looked interesting...would be unfortunate to see #MrLele getting shelved coming from such a big brand of @DharmaMovies,” wrote another fan.

Shashank and Varun have previously collaborated on films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They also announced a film titled Rannbhoomi in 2018 but the project never took off.

So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI ...@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/eiDBn9GUbc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2018

In January, Varun had shared the first look poster of Mr Lele. “MR lele MaazaLele@karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021,” he had captioned the post.

In the poster, Varun was seen posing just in his boxers and wearing an orange fanny pack. The actor’s chiselled abs were on display as he threw his hands up in the air with a gun. There were reports that the movie would feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, but the makers did not make any formal announcement .

