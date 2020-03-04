e-paper
Women’s Day 2020: Varun Dhawan posts delightful tweet on Indian Railways tribute to women coolies

Ministry of Railways shared picture of three women porters commemorating International Women’s Day.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 04, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them,” says the Ministry of Railways tweet.
"Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them," says the Ministry of Railways tweet.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
         

With International Women’s Day just a few days away (March 8), the Ministry of Railways is posting some special tweets celebrating their women professionals. Their latest tweet is a tribute to the women porters who work across different railway stations in India - gender definitely no bar. What’s more, their tweet has found resounding support from none other than actor Varun Dhawan.

In a tweet earlier today, Ministry of Railways shared picture of three women porters with a wonderful caption. “Working for Indian Railways, these lady coolies have proved that they are second to none!! We salute them,” says the tweet.

The tweet has a tremendous outpouring of appreciation from tweeple and among them is actor Varun Dhawan. He summed up his reaction for the women coolies in a just a few words – also the name of his soon-to-be released film.

While the Ministry of Railways tweet has collected over 5,900 likes and more than 900 retweets, Varun Dhawan’s reaction to it has gained more than 3,700 likes - and counting. Several people have been posting reactions to the tweets.

“Powerful women, literally,” says a Twitter user. “Salute to them!” comments another.

Earlier, Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and the Ministry of Railways shared tweets about an all women crew running the Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru and Mysuru ahead of Women’s Day.

