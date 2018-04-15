Varun Dhawan’s October gains speed at box office. Earns Rs 12 cr in two days

New Delhi

October is far from Varun Dhawan’s most successful film but this latest box office update will surely bring a sigh of relief to him. The film has gained momentum at the ticket windows after a slow first day and made Rs 7.47 crore on Saturday.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures on Sunday morning. “#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: Rs 12.51 cr. India biz,” he wrote in a tweet.

#October shows a SUPER 48.21% GROWTH on Sat... Metros/plexes are clearly contributing heavily to the revenue... Should continue the upward trend on Sun... Fri 5.04 cr, Sat 7.47 cr. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2018

October, directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starring newcomer Banita Sandhu in the lead, is an emotional love story. It opened to highly positive critical reviews with some calling it the best work of Varun’s acting career. Rohit Vats of Hindustan Times wrote, “October is like that small child who suddenly pulls your shirt and gives a toothy smile when you look back. It’s clichéd, but Shoojit Sircar has indeed set poetry in motion.”

Read: October movie review: Varun Dhawan powers Shoojit Sircar’s soulful film

Four out of Varun’s last five films have crossed the celebrated Rs 100 crore mark quite easily but that doesn’t seem an easy task for October. While interacting with the media as well as fans Varun said: “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan.”

“Dan is within all of us, we have just forgotten it with time. Let’s not lose the humanity in human and that’s what I wanted to say with October,” he added. The film written by Juhi Chaturvedi and presented under the Rising Sun Films banner hit the theatres on Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more