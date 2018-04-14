Varun Dhawan’s October off to a slow start at box office, makes Rs 5 cr on day 1

Varun Dhawan’s gamble might not have paid off. His new film October, a sombre drama seen as a change of pace for the mainstream performer, made Rs 5 crore on its opening Friday. The film has met with mixed reception from the audience, although critical reviews have been largely positive.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film “will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend and maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark.”

“Calling October only a love story will be injustice to its resilient tone,” the Hindustan Times review said. “It’s a battle, both inter-personal and intra-personal. It’s not about logic or wise decisions, it’s about how far can you go for the things you believe in. It’s about finding that one thing which defines us. It’s about realising that we’re more than moving robots or talking heads.”

#October has a slow start... Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark... Word of mouth is extremely mixed... Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 14, 2018

October’s ‘slow start’ breaks Varun’s momentum at the box office. Four out of his last five films have crossed the celebrated Rs 100 crore mark quite easily.

But the actor is aware that taking this role on was a risk. “October comes from an extremely special place from my heart because as my career forwarded, I just felt that I started becoming more selfish and I wanted to do a selfless character like Dan,” he said at a press conference. “Dan is within all of us, we have just forgotten it with time. Let’s not lose the humanity in human and that’s what I wanted to say with October,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more