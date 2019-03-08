Varun Dhawan to star in Govinda’s Coolie No 1 remake, but Alia Bhatt is not the heroine

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has confirmed he is part of a remake of the 1995’s hit Govinda film, Coolie No 1. In an interview to BBC, Varun confirmed that he is part of the remake that will also be directed by his father David Dhawan.

“As I said it, I was like “should I say it?” But I think it’s come out so many places that yeah,” he said. The original film, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, was directed by David Dhawan who will also helm the remake.

“I can’t do every film with Alia Bhatt,” he said when asked if he will be paired with Alia or Sara Ali Khan. “That you will know soon, I don’t want to say it now but Alia and me are not working. We’ll do something..after...we’ll give a little break to people because I think for everyone it is like ‘oh, they are back again’.”

Talking about how often he has been paired with Alia, Varun said, “We feel like building friends - we are playing together all the time.” The two will also be seen together in Kalank that hits theatres in April. Varun and Alia made their debut together with Student of the Year (2012) and worked together in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Kalank is their fourth movie together.

Actor @varun_dvn exclusively tells @iharoonrashid that he will be starring in a remake of Coolie No 1. Could Sara Ali Khan be his leading lady? pic.twitter.com/SaSP5CwFQ7 — BBC Asian Network (@bbcasiannetwork) March 7, 2019

Varun, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October, is gearing up for the release of Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama that also stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

