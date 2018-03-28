Varun Dhawan-Varun Sharma vs Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor: Who sings better?

It’s not a competition but Bollywood stars like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are showing off their singing skills on social media. Two videos posted by Manav Manglani on Instagram show Varun and Varun sing a song from October and Rajkummar and Shraddha try their hands on singing Dil Se Re.

While the first video is more about perfectly lip-syncing the song, the second one is about high-pitched voices.

As expected, Varun Sharma of Furkey fame, adds a comic touch to it while a moustached Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into his character in Sui Dhaaga.

On the other hand, Rajkummar does most of the singing while Shraddha tries to add some comic twists to it. Because it would be difficult for anybody to imitate an AR Rahman song, Rajkummar and Shraddha do indeed struggle a bit.

Rajkummar and Shraddha are working together in Stree, which is directed by Amar Kaushik. Before Stree, Rajkummar will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta in which he is playing a terrorist.

Shraddha was last seen in Haseena Parkar, but the film turned out to be a box office disaster. She is now shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor and Yami Gautam.