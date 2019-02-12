Vicky Kaushal confirms relationship with girlfriend Harleen Sethi: It felt right from the beginning

Actor Vicky Kaushal has confirmed that he is dating television actor Harleen Sethi. According to a report in The Quint, Vicky made the big reveal on an episode of Famously Filmfare.

“It was beautiful to get to know each other but at the same time feeling right from the very beginning. It started from past year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other’s company and we are each other’s best critics,” Vicky said. The actor had earlier confessed on an episode of Koffee With Karan that he was indeed dating someone. However, he didn’t reveal her name.

Harleen was seen in ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful and is known for her dance videos on Instagram. A video of her dancing to Lambergini went viral recently.

She also shared a snap with Kaushal from the success party of Uri. Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a photo from the success party of the film. In the photo, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera in the same sweatshirts. “High Sir! #URI,” read the caption. During his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, when the host had asked Vicky which person he would like to swipe right (super like) on Tinder, with Harleen among the options, he said that he would like to swipe up many times for Harleen, saying “Right, super up, up. Up matlab jitna chadh jaaye.”

Vicky’s Uri broke several box office records and was a big hit among the audiences. Talking about the film’s success, Vicky said, “You say that to yourself that now is the time you can’t take anything for granted. You’ve to keep working hard, harder and hardest. It feels so special.”

The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht and will also reportedly feature in a horror film with Bhumi Pednekar.

