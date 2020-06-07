Vicky Kaushal kept filming Manmarziyaan scene after getting hit by pan, is ‘glad Anurag Kashyap didn’t say cut’

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:44 IST

A journalist was left impressed when he realised how Vicky Kaushal kept filming for a Manmarziyaan scene even after getting hurt by a pan in his face. He compared Vicky’s dedication to Leonardo DiCaprio filming a pivotal Django Unchained scene with a cut up and bleeding hand.

“Did @vickykaushal09 cut his cheek with the saucepan while shooting this scene cuz it does bounce off & hit exactly where he’s bleeding, @anuragkashyap72? If yes, then this is some Leonardo-Dicaprio-cutting-his-hand-in-Django-Unchained-&-not-breaking-character-levels-of-acting,” read the tweet. He also attached pictures from the scene.

I didn't realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn't say "cut". :) https://t.co/JRMYBf6gYl — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 7, 2020

Replying to it, Vicky wrote, “I didn’t realise it while doing the scene, but glad that @anuragkashyap72 didn’t say ‘cut’.” Vicky played one of the three leads in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. The film was a romantic drama that also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

In Django Unchained, Leonardo breaks a glass in his hands, getting a big gash on his palm but continues filming for the scene. He even smears his blood all over an unsuspecting Kerry Washington’s face in the scene.

Vicky will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh. The post production work on the film will commence from Monday.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a production still from the film. The picture features Vicky and Sircar. “When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, an excitement, yet a caution and a hunger to reboot, With this feeling... We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow, 8th June,” Vicky captioned the image.

Vicky will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

