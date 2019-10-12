Vicky Kaushal relies on his family and friends, says ‘it is a big relief that you know you have a place to vent out’

bollywood

It’s safe to say that there hasn’t been a single film, in which actor Vicky Kaushal’s performance hasn’t been appreciated. Case in point: Masaan, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, to his latest Uri – The Surgical Strike. After winning accolades for his nuanced portrayals in these films, Vicky is all set to surprise the audiences with his upcoming line-up. “Playing Sardar Udham Singh is a dream come moment true for me. Then with Bhoot, Takht, Sam Manekshaw and another film with Ronnie Screwvala, I am quite excited,” says the actor. Excerpts.

You have started work on Sardar Udham Singh. How different and unique is this film than your previous patriotic film, Uri?

Sardar Udham Singh was a freedom fighter. He was a revolutionary, and so it pretty much looks into the mind-set of a revolutionary. It is too soon to divulge more details. But it’s something new I am doing and I always wanted to work with Shoojit (Sircar; director) da. I am very happy to be directed by him.

What are the challenges in this successful phase of your career?

Now, the focus is even more, to be as honest as you always were, and to be as hard working as you always were. That is where the focus is, kyunki woh nahi chootna chahiye jis wajah se yeh sab mila hai. Kai baar koi bhool jata hai, jis wajah se yeh sab mila hai. The focus is to not lose your integrity.

How do you maintain this level of focus and not get swayed away by all the attention?

Because I know that whatever I am getting is because of what I do between ‘action and cut’. So, my focus is just work. That’s what is what will give me all of this, and take me up or down. That is the reality. All of this at the periphery I am getting is only because of my work. Tomorrow, if my work fails I won’t get all of this, and tomorrow if I succeed in my work, I will get more of this. So it is a very simple law.

In times of crisis, who do you fall back on?

I fall back on my family, and close friends. I will share all the dilemmas and doubts that I would be going through just with them. They are my sounding board. I don’t keep things within me. I pour it out to them. They know my weaknesses and strengths. They know exactly what I am going through, so that is always a big relief that you know you have a place to vent out.

How do you deal with pressure the fact that so much is now riding on you?

I have been craving this pressure. So, when you start struggling as an actor this is all you want. You want these opportunities, and you want people to bet big on you, and pressurise you ki tumhe acha kaam karna hai. I have worked hard for this pressure, so now that it is there I can’t complain about it. And I want this pressure to only rise with every film that I do. I never want people to think that they don’t care about the work I am doing. I want people to say that peechle film main acha kiya, is film main peechle se aur bhi zyada acha kaam kiya. That is what I want.

