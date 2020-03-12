Vicky Kaushal starrer Immortal Ashwatthama will be in three parts, says director Aditya Dhar

bollywood

Uri The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar’s next film Immortal Ashwatthama will be a trilogy. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers are, for now, working on the first part.

Speaking to the publication, Aditya said, “We are planning to make it in three parts. For now, we are concentrating on the first part because (making) that is such a huge task. If we perfect that, the second and third (editions) will be made.”

The film will star Vicky Kaushal as the mythological character Ashwatthama, who was the son of Guru Dronacharya and who fought on the side of the Kauravas in the battle of Mahabharata. The film is expected to go on floors by end of 2020. The director is currently developing the script.

Ashwatthama had the boon of immortality which made him arrogant. “As a character, Ashwatthama was flawed. He was arrogant, egoistic and temperamental. That made him more human than every other character (in the epic). We don’t want to compromise on the scale. We want to make a superhero film and hopefully, achieve what Marvel is doing globally.”

Aditya is more than keen on working with Vicky, who has been training for Karan Johar’s Takht. “Vicky will need to gain weight, he has to weigh close to 115 kilos for the part. Besides, his physical transformation, he will have to pick various martial arts, sword fighting and archery. Luckily, he is learning horse-riding for Takht, so that will come handy in our film.”

