Video shows Deepika Padukone name Sushant Singh Rajput when asked who is the best actor, fans say ‘She knows hard work’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:18 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are impressed with Deepika Padukone after an old video interview of her surfaced on social media. The video is a clip from an old interview in which she says she like Sushant’s work. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday at 34. He was suffering from depression.

In the video, the interviewer asks Deepika which actor’s performance she would rate ‘really high’. Deepika replies, “I like Sushant.” Fans of the late actor liked Deepika’s response, saying that she noticed his hard work as she, too, had to work hard to make a mark in Bollywood.

“Thats why we love her she’s talented as well as down to earth person,” wrote a fan. “Only a non star kid can understand the hardwork of nonstar kid,” read another comment.

Deepika has shared multiple posts on depression and mental health ever since Sushant’s death. She did not name him in any of her posts but has been spreading awareness by busting harmful myths around depression.

The internet is furious at star kids, nepotism and major studios’ hegemony over the film industry, ever since Sushant’s death. Arms have been picked up against filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan and others for allegedly not giving equal opportunities to newcomers and shutting outsiders.

Old video interviews of Alia and Sonam were widely shared online, in which they were heard saying that they did not know who Sushant was. Actor Kangana Ranaut also blamed the ‘movie mafia’ for the ‘systematic dismantling of a fragile mind’ of Sushant.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

