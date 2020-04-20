Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza take a stand against domestic violence amid lockdown, Gurinder Chadha’s aunt dies of coronavirus

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha loses aunt to coronavirus

Gurinder Chadha has revealed that her aunt died of coronavirus-related complications on Sunday. The filmmaker also shared that though no one from the family could be there by her side in her final moments, her children were on video call with her and chanting prayers.

Karan Kundra refutes rumours of breakup with Anusha Dandekar: ‘I don’t get affected by these rumours, but she does’

Actor Karan Kundra and his VJ girlfriend Anusha Dandekar are still very much together. Karan has refuted rumours of their breakup and said they were never living together to begin with. Speaking to The Times of India, Karan said both him and Anushka have their own homes and live with each other only for a few days depending on their schedule. He had gone for a shoot in Haryana and returned to Mumbai right before the coronavirus lockdown. He decided it was not right to live together right after he had travelled from another state.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli join Vidya Balan, Karan Johar in fight against domestic violence, watch video

Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, have joined hands to call out domestic violence in a new video posted on Twitter. Cricketer Virat Kohli also features in the video.

Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn urge Covid-19 survivors to donate blood: ‘It contains the bullets that can kill the virus’

Actors Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan have encouraged Covid-19 survivors to donate blood to help fight the novel coronavirus. Both the actors shared details about the initiative on Twitter. Ajay wrote, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now.”

Boney Kapoor, ex-wife Mona Shourie join little Arjun Kapoor in rare throwback photo from Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash

A vintage photograph from actor Anil Kapoor’s birthday celebrations 25 years ago is doing the rounds on the internet. Apart from a cheerful Anil, the picture also features his brother, producer Boney Kapoor along with his ex-wife Mona Shourie Kapoor and their son, actor Arjun Kapoor. Lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actor wife Shabana Azmi are also seen.

