Home / TV / Karan Kundra refutes rumours of breakup with Anusha Dandekar: ‘I don’t get affected by these rumours, but she does’

Karan Kundra refutes rumours of breakup with Anusha Dandekar: ‘I don’t get affected by these rumours, but she does’

Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are very much together. The TV actor has refuted rumours of breakup saying Anusha gets affected by them.

tv Updated: Apr 20, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar featured in a music video together recently.
Actor Karan Kundra and his VJ girlfriend Anusha Dandekar are still very much together. Karan has refuted rumours of their breakup and said they were never living together to begin with.

Speaking to The Times of India, Karan said both him and Anushka have their own homes and live with each other only for a few days depending on their schedule. He had gone for a shoot in Haryana and returned to Mumbai right before the coronavirus lockdown. He decided it was not right to live together right after he had travelled from another state.

“I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now,” he said.

Karan added that while he never pays attention to rumours, Anusha does get affected. “She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice. Arre, pehle hamein toh pata chalne do ki hamara break-up ho gaya hai (At least we should be the first to know that we have broken up).”

Anusha recently shared a long note on her Instagram stories slamming the reports but not confirming or denying the breakup rumours. Without naming anyone, she wrote, “And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares pic of when she dressed up as a bride for Manmarziyaan, reveals what was on her mind

Anusha and Karan had co-hosted the TV show MTV Love School where they talks to couples dealing with differences in their relationships. They even featured in a music video titled Kangna Lade in January.

