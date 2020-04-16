e-paper
Home / TV / Anusha Dandekar reacts to breakup rumours with Karan Kundra, says ‘l know who has gone to the press with this’

Anusha Dandekar reacts to breakup rumours with Karan Kundra, says ‘l know who has gone to the press with this’

Anusha Dandekar recently posted a long note slamming reports of her breakup with boyfriend Karan Kundra. The two have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

tv Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar during one of their vacations.
Actor couple Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar are rumoured to have broken up after several years of relationship. Anusha recently shared a long note on her Instagram stories slamming the media reports but not confirming or denying the news.

Without naming the person who must have spread the news, she wrote, “And just one more thing before I go to sleep... I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... it’s sad that even In this devastating world crisis you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life...I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s... or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace.”

Anusha Dandekar wrote a note on social media.
Anusha lashed out against an unknown person who enquired about her relationship status without giving an introduction. She even shared the screenshot of the message received from the unknown number and wrote, “We are in the middle of a pandemic and I would never even bother to react to this, I would normally ignore this but this is just insanely not ok! #blocked.”

The two had co-hosted the TV show MTV Love School where they talks to couples dealing with differences in their relationships.

While Anusha and Karan were quite regular in sharing their adorable pictures on Instagram, the two haven’t posted anything related to each other since over a month.The two had launched their clothing label on Valentine’s Day this year and posed together for the brand photoshoot. She had shared one of the pictures with the caption, “Today is even more special because my valentines became my business partner also.”

Also read: When Nargis wondered if Sanjay Dutt was gay as he locked himself up with his friends

As we reacted out to Karan for his side of his story, till the copy was published, he did not respond to our queries.

Anusha Dandekar near Farhan Akhtar’s car.
Recently, Anusha’s sister Shibani Dandekar had dropped at her place to handover a packet of some essential items as the latter and her actor boyfriend Farhan Akhtar stepped out for grocery shopping during lockdown.

