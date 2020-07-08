Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone resume work, Maniesh Paul to start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs from July 10

bollywood

The film and television industries have resumed shooting post lockdown but continue to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety amid coronavirus pandemic. Actor Vidya Balan has resumed work and shared a fresh picture from the sets of a brand endorsement on her Instagram stories.

Vidya Balan on sets of a brand endorsement.

However, her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi will have a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31 as movie theatres still remain closed in most parts of the country. The biographical drama stars the actor in the title role of Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Sunny Leone has also shared a picture which indicates the actor has been shooting for a dance number. She captioned the picture, “Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!” While Sunny is seen grooving in a silver dress, the background dancers are seen wearing colourful masks as if part of their costume.

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is all set to start shooting for the eighth season of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs from July 10. He said he is looking forward to get back to work after almost 100 days. “I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I’m looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time,” he said.

Talking about the precautionary measures to be taken by the team, he said, “Keeping in mind the current scenario we are going to maintain social distancing on the sets too and take all the required precautions as we resume shooting.”

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali are set to join Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season. Himesh and Javed are stepping in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but opted out due to prior commitments.

