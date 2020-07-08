e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone resume work, Maniesh Paul to start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs from July 10

Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone resume work, Maniesh Paul to start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs from July 10

Vidya Balan and Sunny Leone have resumed work amid coronavirus pandemic whereas Maniesh Paul is also gearing up to start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone and Vidya Balan have shared on-set pictures on Instagram.
Sunny Leone and Vidya Balan have shared on-set pictures on Instagram.
         

The film and television industries have resumed shooting post lockdown but continue to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety amid coronavirus pandemic. Actor Vidya Balan has resumed work and shared a fresh picture from the sets of a brand endorsement on her Instagram stories.

Vidya Balan on sets of a brand endorsement.
Vidya Balan on sets of a brand endorsement.

However, her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi will have a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31 as movie theatres still remain closed in most parts of the country. The biographical drama stars the actor in the title role of Indian mathematics genius, who was popularly known as the ‘human computer’.

Hindustantimes

Sunny Leone has also shared a picture which indicates the actor has been shooting for a dance number. She captioned the picture, “Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!” While Sunny is seen grooving in a silver dress, the background dancers are seen wearing colourful masks as if part of their costume.

Television host and actor Maniesh Paul is all set to start shooting for the eighth season of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs from July 10. He said he is looking forward to get back to work after almost 100 days. “I am immensely excited to resume the shoot after 100 days of staying indoors and I’m looking forward to shoot a fun-filled episode after such a long time,” he said.

Also read: Undekhi review: Harsh Chhaya serves a gem of a thriller, you better not overlook it

Talking about the precautionary measures to be taken by the team, he said, “Keeping in mind the current scenario we are going to maintain social distancing on the sets too and take all the required precautions as we resume shooting.”

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya and singer Javed Ali are set to join Alka Yagnik as judges in the eighth season. Himesh and Javed are stepping in for singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were part of the show before the lockdown, but opted out due to prior commitments.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
Cabinet approves rental housing scheme for migrants, govt to spend Rs 600 crore
Cabinet approves rental housing scheme for migrants, govt to spend Rs 600 crore
Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates
Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In