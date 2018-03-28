Vidyut Jammwal to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s next ‘on the lines of Vaastav’

Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in to play the lead role in actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s upcoming directorial venture to be produced by Vijay Galani. The action drama will be on the lines of Manjrekar’s 1999 film Vaastav, which featured Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

“I’m very happy to team up with national award winning director Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is full on action which is Mahesh’s forte. It is on the lines of Vaastav and Vidyut who is known for his action is now the lead of our film,” Galani said in a statement.

The makers are yet to decide on the rest of the cast of the untitled project.

