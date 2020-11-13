e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vijay Raaz responds to molestation charges, says his reputation has been tarnished: ‘Am I not the victim here?’

Vijay Raaz responds to molestation charges, says his reputation has been tarnished: ‘Am I not the victim here?’

Actor Vijay Raaz, who was recently released on bail after being arrested for allegedly molesting a co-worker on the set of an upcoming film, has opened up about the incident.

bollywood Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Vijay Raaz says his reputation has been damaged.
Vijay Raaz says his reputation has been damaged.
         

Actor Vijay Raaz has responded to allegations that he molested a crew member on the set an upcoming film. He has denied the accusations, and said that the incident has unduly tarnished his reputation.

In an interview, he said that he had apologised to the woman, not because he was wrong, but because he respected her feelings. He was arrested and released on bail earlier this month, and returned to set to complete work.

He told Bombay Times in an interview, “Women’s safety is of prime concern. I have a 21-year-old daughter, so I understand the gravity of the situation. I am all for an investigation by the authorities. However, to ostracise me, suspend and terminate my services from my forthcoming films even before any sort of investigation, is shocking. I have no words to express. It’s a very dangerous place to be in. I have been working in the film industry for 23 years!”

He said that he has worked very hard to build his reputation and earn a respectable living in the film industry, and that the word of one person shouldn’t be seen as the ultimate truth. “People are bound to make judgements without hearing the other side of the story. No matter what the outcome of this case, aap pe ek thappa lag jaata hai (you’re branded for life). I have been pronounced guilty even before the investigation. My right to earn a livelihood is badly affected. Am I not the victim here? My old father who lives in Delhi, also has to face the society and so does my young daughter,” he said.

Also read: Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting crew member: report

Recalling the incident, he said that he’d been working with the same crew for over a year, and had developed a comfort. He said, “It’s how we are with each other. Yet, when I was told she felt uncomfortable, I apologised. This was in front of the entire crew. My apology meant I respect your feelings. But it didn’t mean that I acknowledged the claims made later at the police station. Saying sorry doesn’t always mean that you are wrong. It means you respect someone’s feelings more. I also have responsibilities and I need a job. Mere itney saalon ki mehnat (year’s of hard work) can go down the drain if people jump to conclusions without verifying the claims. This should not be one-sided. Truth prevails but the damage is done.”

The actor was recently seen in Lootcase and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. He reportedly has a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi as well.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control
4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Australian national arrested in Bollywood drug abuse case, has Rampal link
Australian national arrested in Bollywood drug abuse case, has Rampal link
Sensex ends 86 points higher; Nifty tops 12,700-mark
Sensex ends 86 points higher; Nifty tops 12,700-mark
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
What is GSA ‘ascertainment’ and how does it impact Biden transition team?
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In