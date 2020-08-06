Vijay Varma says he’d been ‘locked for a significant part’ in Sacred Games, but Anurag Kashyap ‘changed his mind’

bollywood

Actor Vijay Varma has said that after the success of Gully Boy, big Bollywood producers have been chasing after him for negative roles in their projects, but he would like to reinvent himself. The journey to success, he said, has seen its share of ups and downs, and Vijay said that at one point, he was ‘very angry and frustrated’.

Recalling a story of how he lost out on a part in Sacred Games, he told Mid-Day in an interview, “They had locked me for one of the parts, one of the significant parts, and Netflix and Mukesh (Chhabra, casting director), and everyone had zeroed in, but Anurag (Kashyap, co-director) changed his mind last minute and he threw me out.”

Vijay said that he also came close to starring in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and 3 Idiots, back when they were looking to cast unknowns in the lead role.

All seems to be well between Vijay and Anurag though. In a recent interview to India Today, the actor said, “I can’t call him a mentor or a friend, it is just that he is one director I admire the most. I look up to his work. I think this industry owes a lot to his mind and his capabilities. The way he finds talent is incomparable. He has been a well-wisher. He has promised that he will work with me soon as a director, but that is yet to be fulfilled.”

Anurag, in turn, praised Vijay’s performance in the film Bamfaad, which Anurag presented. “Vijay and I started our careers with the same films like Chittagong and Monsoon Shootout, in which he was the lead and I was the producer. When I saw the first cut of Bamfaad, I immediately called up Vijay and told him that with this role, a new aspect of him has come out. I think it’s one of the best approaches to a performance by an actor,” he told IANS.

Vijay was most recently seen in the Zee5 film Yaara, which was shot several years ago. He also played a goon in Netflix’s She, created and co-written by Imtiaz Ali. Sacred Games, co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, was India’s first Netflix original. The series starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

