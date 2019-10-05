e-paper
Viju Khote prayer meet: Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff pay last respects. See pictures

Viju Khote prayer meet: Industry names such as Satish Shah, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade and others were spotted at the actor’s prayer meet on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shreyas Talpade at Viju Khote’s prayer meet in Mumbai.
Industry personalities such as Satish Shah, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Jackie Shroff and others paid their last respects at actor Viju Khote’s prayer meet on Saturday. Viju, known for films such as Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna, died on Monday due to multiple organ failure. He was 77.

The attendees also posed for a group picture, next to a large, garlanded portrait of Viju. The prayer meet was held at Mumbai’s Dadar.

 

 

 

The actor’s final role was in the Priyanka Chopra-produced Marathi film Ventilator. Priyanka told PTI after his death, “He was not just a fantastic actor, but an incredible human being professional to the hilt. Someone who always had a smile on his face and always would make other people smile. "And that was his quest when he came on set. It's a big loss for Indian cinema.”

Salim Khan, who co-wrote Sholay with Javed Akhtar, said, "It is very sad to hear about his death. We all have to face this some day. It feels great that the dialogue is still remembered.” He was referring to the film’s iconic line, “Sardar, maine aapka namak khaya hai.” Meanwhile, Akhtar’s daughter, Zoya, said at the sidelines of the MAMI film festival, "He has been around, I've seen him in films since I was a child. He has been a part of Sholay, he is a face that has been on everyone's consciousness, whoever watches Indian cinema. We hope he rests in peace.”

Khote starred in around 300 films in his over five decade-long career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, such as Garam Masala, Pukar, Mela, China Gate, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, among others.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 16:41 IST

Seat-sharing settled, minister says no ‘big brother’ in BJP-Sena alliance
Oct 05, 2019 17:01 IST
Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar quits party ahead of state polls
Oct 05, 2019 17:04 IST
29 arrested in Mumbai’s Aarey, Cong attacks PM Modi’s stand on environment
Oct 05, 2019 13:21 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate 3 projects, sign pacts after Delhi meet
Oct 05, 2019 16:58 IST
Delhi Metro vibrations, noise shake up residents; experts roped in
Oct 05, 2019 06:18 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 13:23 IST
