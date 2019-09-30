e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Viju Khote funeral: Sister Shuba Khote, friends and family bid actor final farewell. See pics

Viju Khote funeral: Friends and family members of the actor arrived to pay their final respects to the actor on Monday.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Viju Khote funeral: The actor died of multiple organ failure on Monday. He was 77.
Viju Khote funeral: The actor died of multiple organ failure on Monday. He was 77.
         

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Viju Khote, who played Kalia to Amjad Khan’s notorious Gabbar Singh in cult classic Sholay, died on Monday. He was 77.

His friends and family members attended his funeral at Marine Lines, Mumbai on Monday afternoon. His actor sister Shubha Khote and her actor daughter Bhavana Balsavar attended the funeral. Actor Arshad Warsi was also seen as he arrived to pay final tributes to the actor.

Pictures from Viju Khote’s funeral.
Pictures from Viju Khote’s funeral.
Shubha Khote at her brother’s funeral with her family.
Shubha Khote at her brother’s funeral with her family.
Family and friends offered final tributes to Viju.
Family and friends offered final tributes to Viju.
Arshad Warsi and Bharat Dhabholkar at the funeral.
Arshad Warsi and Bharat Dhabholkar at the funeral.

The actor died in his sleep at his residence due to multiple organ failure. “He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell for quite some time. He had multiple organ failure,” actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI. Viju Khote came from a family of artistes. He was the nephew of actor Durga Khote from his father, Nandu Khote’s side. Durga Khote played Rani Jodhabhai in K Asif’s Mughal-e-Azam.

Starting out in films in the mid-60s, Viju Khote gained prominence with Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay in 1975 where he played Kalia and got one of the most memorable film dialogues as he reminded Gabbar Singh of his loyalty. Viju Khote got his next unforgettable role in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 sleeper-hit, comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor on Mira Rajput: ‘She married so young, had 2 kids when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself’

As the affable Robert, the actor got a catchphrase that has left a strong pop-culture footprint: “Galti se mistake hogaya.”He excelled in character roles through the years.

Viju Khote starred in around 300 films in his over five decade-long career in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, such as National Award-winning Marathi film Ventilator (2016), Garam Masala, Pukar, Mela, China Gate and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 15:33 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News