Vikrant Massey’s lockdown realisation: Life can be simple; without hatred, religion and wars

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 10:01 IST

The nationwide lockdown has given ample time to people to introspect at their lives, and actor Vikrant Massey is no different. Looking back at both his personal and professional way of life, the actor realised a lot of things that the human kind has been doing wrong.

“My biggest learning has been that life can be simple. The world can function without religion and religious places, without war and hatred. There are larger battles to be fought. It’s time to sit back and analyse the direction we’re headed in given the climate crisis, forest fires, rising sea water levels and now with Coronavirus breakout,” he say.

The real nation-builders are walking hungry for miles, some women are pregnant, a few even got run over by a train, some are getting beaten with sticks with nowhere to go.



For once we should all keep our political ideologies aside and hang our heads in shame. 💔 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) May 8, 2020

Though sad to see many people suffering out there due to this crisis, Massey,33, is grateful that his family is safe. “But, we’re all under lockdown. There’s a great sense of gratitude and also a realisation that life’s so fragile. I’ve also rekindled my romance with cooking in a way,” he says.

The most challenging thing, reveals the actor, has been taking care of all the household chores by himself, as his fiancée Sheetal Thakur was down with an injury.

“Sheetal had cut her hand and got three stitches. So, yes I was pretty much doing everything around the house,” says the actor, who also celebrated a lockdown birthday and admits missing his friends over.

“Other than that, it was a pretty normal birthday. I don’t feel my birthday is very special to me, so it was like any other normal day for me,” he adds.

Just before the lockdown, Massey was shooting for Haseen Dillruba, also starring Taapsee Pannu, in Haridwar and he says there was still 15 days of shoot left to be done in Delhi, but that’s now uncertain.

“The year has gone for a toss for sure, the whole of 2020. There was so much I was looking forward to. Nonetheless, there are bigger battles and we’re all a part of it. We’ll resume shoot only when we get a go ahead form the government,” he concludes.

