Vinod Khanna conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna, who died last year, was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- the highest cinema honour in India -- posthumously at the 65th National Film Awards Friday afternoon.

It was a collective decision of the 65th National Film Awards jury, chaired by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, to confer the award on Vinod Khanna, who starred in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like Mere Apne, Insaaf, Parvarish Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Qurbani, Dayavaan, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Chandni, The Burning Train and Amar, Akbar, Anthony.

National Film Awards 2018: Sridevi, Vinod Khanna honoured

Kapur told the media on Friday that he wishes he had worked with Vinod Khanna at least once.

Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai on April 27 last year after prolonged illness. He was 70. The actor was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of the Lok Sabha from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency.

Follow @htshowbiz for more