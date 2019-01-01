Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja share loved-up pics from New Year celebrations

Cricketer Virat Kohli and wife, actor Anushka Sharma, are spending their New Year holiday in Sydney, Australia and shared new photos to give a glimpse to their fans of what their celebrations were like. Standing on a street as they looked ready to party, the couple looks directly into the camera. Anushka shared another photos where she can be seen posing with her husband.

“Hope you all wake up to the new year filled with hope , peace and compassion ... May we all strive to be kinder to one another and illuminate the light and beauty that resides within ... A very happy new year from us to you,” she tweeted.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married earlier this year, also celebrated the New Year together. The two chose Bali’s Uluwatu beach for vacation. “Happy happy new year guys. This year has been so beautiful. Have had three releases ( Padman, veere and sanju) got married to the most wonderful man in the world and moved into our first home together. I’m truly blessed with the best family and friends a girl can have. Ever grateful and ever thankful.. all my love... 2018 you were wonderful! And 2019 I’m looking forward to you!,” Sonam tweeted with a photo of both of them.

She also shared a gorgeous sunrise as she kissed husband Anand. “First day of the year,” she wrote.

It has been a busy year for Virat and Anushka. While the actor had three releases this year -- her own production Pari, Sui Dhaaga co-starring Varun Dhawan and Zero where she played a scientist with cerebral palsy, Virat maintained his pole position in the year-end ICC Test Player Rankings. India has also taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series against Australia in the ongoing test series.

