Virat Kohli misses exploring nature with Anushka Sharma, his ‘one and only’. See throwback pic

bollywood

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 19:35 IST

Cricketer Virat Kohli is missing going on vacation with actor wife Anushka Sharma. Virat took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback picture from one of their recent getaways.

He wrote in his caption, “Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only.” The picture shows Virat and Anushka, sitting on the edge of a lake, with snowy mountains before them.

The celebrity couple used to lead quite the globe-trotting lifestyle before the coronavirus pandemic restricted them to their home. They’ve been spending time enjoying each other’s company, watching movies, and playing cricket at home.

In a recent Instagram chat with footballer Sunil Chhetri, Virat spoke about how his life has changed after meeting Anushka. “When you meet a person that you love, you want to do things for the other person. You have to open up. And the constant conversations we always had was -- it is not always thinking about yourself, it is about companionship. And that is something she taught me when she came into my life. I was very self centered before that. My life completely changed because I started looking at her and what can I do for her,” he said.

Also read: Virat Kohli accepts he never formally proposed to Anushka Sharma, says ‘when you love freely...’

Anushka hasn’t appeared on screen since 2018’s Zero, but recently released the series Paatal Lok as producer. Her next venture is Bulbbul, a fantasy film due out on Netflix on the 24th.

Follow @htshowbiz for more