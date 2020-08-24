Virtual learning has not boded well for many: Namit Das
Namit Das raises the concern of education for the poor while we’re coping with the current COVID-19 crisisbollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:59 IST
During the last few months, actor Namit Das has been looking after the financial requirements of his driver and house help. He informs that the post-lockdown phase has been stressful for them as the members of their families lost other sources of income. Das remarks that the economic threat has posed a challenge of education among the have-nots of our society.
The Wake Up Sid actor is worried and puts forth a big question that has no ‘solution for all’ as yet. He raises the concern of education for the poor while we’re coping with the current COVID-19 crisis. He says “Virtual learning has not boded well for many who are on the have-nots spectrum. The fees for my driver’s children could not be paid because their school is half-open and half-closed. On this account, they left for Uttar Pradesh and they are being informally tutored by a teacher in the inland.”
Das adds, “I worry about the quality of education that’s being imparted across inland areas. A generation of kids will have to lose a year and 2020 might become a gap year that was not intended for many. Not having a smartphone and a tablet means no education - I find that really concerning. I’m afraid that the virus might not kill us, but perhaps poverty will if we don’t support each other.”
Urging people to come forward to help those in need, he says, “If you are blessed with privileges you should try to do your bit to reduce suffering. While I have great respect for people who donate generously to causes, I think it’s important to reach out to those who are in your vicinity.” The actor, who has two web show releases this year, has been garnering praises for essaying the baddie in Aarya and Mafia.