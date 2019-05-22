Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi director Omung Kumar found his tweet in poor taste: ‘There is nothing funny about it’

Vivek Oberoi’s recent, now deleted tweet, in which he shared a meme invoking ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s romantic past, has been universally slammed. Vivek couldn’t find support even from his PM Narendra Modi director Omung Kumar.

The filmmaker, known for biopics such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit, told Zoom, “I did not find it funny. There is nothing funny about it. But wrong judgement ho gaya, wo ho jata hai. Isse zyada disastrous things hue hain (it was poor judgment on his part, worse things have happened). This is nothing much.”

Omung did however say that he won’t pass judgment on the matter, because that would make him the target of trolls. “I am no one to judge. If I pass a judgement, I will also become a target of trolls,” he said.

Vivek’s tweet included a meme with three panels, one showed Aishwarya with him, another with Salman Khan and a third with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya on Twitter. The tweet also came under the scanner of National Commission for Women, and drew sharp reactions from many Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor and actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar. “Disgusting and classless,” actor Sonam reacted to the meme while Urmila said, “Very disgraceful and in extreme bad taste of #VivekOberoi to put up such a disrespectful post. At least show the decency to pull off the post if not apologise to the lady and her little girl.”

Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 21, 2019

Vivek deleted the tweet with an apology. “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever,” he wrote, adding, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies, tweet deleted.”

The PM Narendra Modi biopic will be released on Friday, a day after the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are revealed.

