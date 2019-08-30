Was Inshallah shelved as Salman Khan wanted Waluscha De Sousa in the film? She says ‘utter rubbish’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:52 IST

The announcement that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan’s Inshallah, also starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, has been shelved has given birth to so many conspiracy theories. Speculations have been rife around the reason for cancelling the film. A few reports even claimed that the film was shelved as Salman recommended Daisy Shah and Waluscha De Sousa’s names for the film and Bhansali put his foot down. Waluscha has now dismissed the rumours, pointing out that she was already a part of the film.

Speaking with ETimes in an interview, Waluscha said, “Let me get this right. No one can recommend anyone for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. You have to earn it! You get cast for a Bhansali film, you don’t need to be pushed for it by anyone. So these reports of Salman suggesting my name to Sanjay are utter rubbish!”

Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing🙏🏻@prerna982 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 26, 2019

Earlier this week, Salman announced that Inshallah has been postponed but he will have an Eid date with fans, suggesting another of his film may release on the date. However, just hours later, the actor and Bhansali Productions confirmed that the film will not be made due to Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creative differences. Salman, however, insisted they will continue to be friends.

Also read: Rashmi Rocket motion poster: Taapsee Pannu debuts as a Gujarati athlete as Akshay Kumar shares first look

Waluscha, who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in his 2016 film Fan, has cleared the air. “Yes(confirming she was part of Inshallah) . In fact, I had even given my dates for the film and my shoot was to begin in the second week of September. It is flattering and embarrassing at the same time to suggest that Inshallah didn’t happen because of me. I met Sanjay through Ashley (Rebello) who is also Salman’s stylist and designer,” she said.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

She admitted that she has signed up for Salman’s talent management company but added, “Like I said, I have signed up for Salman’s talent management agency but you cannot recommend anyone to Sanjay. If you know him then you will be aware of how involved and passionate he is about his casting. He picks each and every actor after putting a lot of thought into it. Even if anyone would have recommended me to him, he eventually made a decision based on his own understanding. So to imply that anyone was forcefully pushed into this project is mere hogwash!”

A source from Bhansali Productions had also responded to rumours of Waluscha being the reason for the film to be shelved: “This is a completely fake story. There is no truth to it. Salman didn’t ask any such additions to the cast.”

Asked to comment on the reason why the film was shelved, Waluscha said, “I don’t know, there are several versions of what happened and I don’t want to pay any heed to them. The fact of the matter is that ‘Inshallah’ isn’t happening anymore and it makes me feel sad because it is such a beautiful story. I can’t speak for anyone else but yes I was signed on to play an important character in it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 12:51 IST