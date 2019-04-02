Watch how John Abraham transformed into an old man for Romeo Akbar Walter

Actor John Abraham plays a spy for the second time in his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter, after 2013’s Madras Cafe. Since changing looks is part of a spy’s job, the makers roped in National Award-winning makeup and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh to work with John and design his looks for Robbie Grewal’s spy thriller.

John has shared a video showcasing how he got ready for one of his most difficult looks in the film - in one, he takes on the avatar of a bearded old man. Sharing the video, John wrote on Instagram, “I would like to thank my team who made this happen! Watch my transformation to a SPY for #RAW here: (Link in bio) Romeo. Akbar. Walter, based on true events, in cinemas this FRIDAY.”

RAW has John taking up several get-ups to do a secret service officer’s job on alien soil, and he will be seen masquerading as a Pakistani local in several scenes in the film. A tribute to spies, RAW is set in 1971, when India and Pakistan were on the verge of a war.

Meanwhile, Preetisheel is elated with the feedback she has received for the Shweta Tripathi-starrer Gone Kesh, which released last week. She also worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat, Umesh Shukla on s102 Not Out, Anubhav Sinha on Mulk and Sriram Raghavan on Andhadhun. She began the year by curating the look for Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in the movie Thackeray. She has also worked on Haider, Shivaay, Rangoon, Parched and Housefull 3, among several other films.

John is all set to begin work on a bike racing film and has started practising for his role. The film is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in July 2019. “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads! ” John said in a press statement announcing the film.

John stars opposite Mouni Roy in Romeo Akbar Walter which is set to hit theatres on April 5..

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 18:36 IST