Watch Kareena Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar plan their perfect weddings in new video

Everyone dreams of a perfect wedding, even Miss World Manushi Chhillar. We got a sneak peek into what she wants her wedding to be like in a new advertisement for Malabar Gold and it’s so beautiful that even Kareena Kapoor Khan wants to get married again.

The video, which reminds us a lot of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Manyavar Mohey ad, begins with Kareena and Manushi enjoying a wedding feast while complaining about how boring the actual wedding is. Kareena asks Manushi what she expects from her own wedding, which launches Manushi into a perfect daydream.

Manushi Chillar in a still from the video.

She wishes for a wedding that feels like a big festival where she gets to dance and celebrate with her friends and of course, fireworks. Kareena gets mesmerised by her ideas and wishes for a similar wedding for herself. When Manushi reminds her that she is already married, Kareena gives this menacing look to the camera:

We wonder what she has in mind.

Watch the full video here:

When Manushi was roped in as the brand ambassador for Malabar Gold, she said she wasn’t scared about being compared to Kareena. “There are a lot of expectations when people have already seen actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But I think for a girl who is already living up to a lot of expectations, I wasn’t really scared. There was more of excitement than nervousness.

“What Kareena Kapoor Khan has been doing and will keep doing is different than the line of jewellery that I am endorsing for Malabar.”

Manushi Chhillar announced the brand ambassador of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Mumbai on April 5. (IANS)

The Haryana-born beauty queen, who brought home the world crown after 17 years, will be the face for the global campaigns and charity efforts of the brand.

Kareena will soon be seen back on the big screen in Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film will release on June 1.

