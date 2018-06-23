Watch Varun Dhawan dance to Palat, Tan Tana Tan ahead of IIFA 2018

From Tan Tana Tan to Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Palat, actor Varun Dhawan danced to his popular tracks at a mall in Bangkok on Saturday.

Fans flocked in huge numbers at the Emquartier mall, just to get a glimpse of their favourite star Varun, who looked dapper in a casual white t-shirt, jeans and powder blue shirt.

As Varun entered, the crowd welcomed him with loud cheers and whistles. He even shook a leg with two children and was heard speaking in Thai.

The actor also reminisced about shooting in Bangkok for his film Main Tera Hero in 2014. The film also starred Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.

The Badlapur star also gave away six passes to his fans of the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards main gala, which will be held on Sunday.

Apart from Varun, several Bollywood personalities such as Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in attendance on Sunday.

The event, which will take place at the Siam Niramit theatre, will be co-hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

